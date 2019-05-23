‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Utah County commissioner comes out as gay prev next

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.

Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man.

“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media.

"I've come to accept that while I may be different, I'm still a loving person, worthy of love, who values others and hopes to be valued. I'm as committed today as I have ever been, to my faith family, freedom, but I realize I could not continue to live a lie."

Ivie briefly touched on previous struggles with his sexual orientation. He said a battle to change himself resulted in a failed suicide attempt when he was 22 years old.

Watch his full message below>>>

Ivie was elected in 2016 to the three-member Utah County Commission. He reiterated that he plans to continue to serve Utah County with full focus.

If you or someone you know needs help, there's the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.

