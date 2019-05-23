Local News

‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message

Posted: May 22, 2019 / 10:04 PM MDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 10:22 PM MDT

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.

Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man. 

“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media. 

"I've come to accept that while I may be different, I'm still a loving person, worthy of love, who values others and hopes to be valued. I'm as committed today as I have ever been, to my faith family, freedom, but I realize I could not continue to live a lie."

Ivie briefly touched on previous struggles with his sexual orientation. He said a battle to change himself resulted in a failed suicide attempt when he was 22 years old. 

Watch his full message below>>>

Ivie was elected in 2016 to the three-member Utah County Commission. He reiterated that he plans to continue to serve Utah County with full focus.

 

If you or someone you know needs help, there's the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.

 

 

 

