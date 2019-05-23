‘I'm gay,' Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out in video message
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – We are just days away from pride month where members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrate identity, love, and inclusivity.
Wednesday Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a personal announcement and publicly came out as a gay man.
“I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family, and my neighbors here in Utah County," Ivie began in a 5-minute video message shared on social media.
"I've come to accept that while I may be different, I'm still a loving person, worthy of love, who values others and hopes to be valued. I'm as committed today as I have ever been, to my faith family, freedom, but I realize I could not continue to live a lie."
Ivie briefly touched on previous struggles with his sexual orientation. He said a battle to change himself resulted in a failed suicide attempt when he was 22 years old.
Watch his full message below>>>
Ivie was elected in 2016 to the three-member Utah County Commission. He reiterated that he plans to continue to serve Utah County with full focus.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
At abortion clinics, new laws sow confusion, uncertainty
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
Celebrity chef Mario Batali facing assault charge in Boston
‘Arthur' episode with same-sex marriage not shown by Alabama television station
More Local News Stories
-
Utah poised to become industry leader in CBD and hemp production
In order to go from plant life to pain relief for suffering patients, Bugbee goes through a weeding out process, finding the best condition for the right variety plant with high CBD and low THC levels (no more than .3%).
A big part of the research is daylight hours and lighting.
In the future, extracting CBD oil will look similar to this process on a much larger scale. Doucette is in a constant cycle: grind, extract, analyze as Bugbee's batches of hemp arrive.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday evening.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 6:53 p.m. a 29-year-old female driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 1300 North to northbound Redwood Road when she failed to yield and was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck.
The woman is said to have been pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.Read the Full Article
-
Snowbird to be open Memorial Day Weekend, Father's Day weekend
SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4 News) - Ski season is far from over. And yes, this is May we're talking about.
The snow continues to fall at Snowbird Resort, with nearly 700 inches of snow reported just this season.
"This is the winter everybody hoped for," said Brian Brown, Snowbird's communications manager.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss