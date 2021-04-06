Illegal killing of Duchesne County deer under investigation

STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officials are asking for help as they investigate the illegal killing of a deer in Duchesne County.

On Valentine’s Day, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers were notified about a poaching incident near Sam’s Wash Road south of Highway 40 in the western portion of the county.

Upon investigation, conversation officers found a deer had been illegally killed, dragged to the road, and removed from the area by vehicle, either on or just before February 14. Multiple boot prints found at the scene show that more than one person was involved in the illegal activity.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, you are encouraged to contact a DWR conservation officer by either:

Calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Jake Greenwood at 435-322-0599. Rewards are available, according to the DWR, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, DWR says its conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of Utah wildlife.

In 2020, officers confirmed over 1,000 illegally killed animals, valuing over $379,000.

“Each animal that is illegally killed in our state is one less animal for legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts, and everyday citizens to enjoy,” Division of Wildlife Resources Capt. Wyatt Bubak said. “Poachers steal our ability to enjoy Utah’s wildlife.”

There is a value that is assigned to the slain animals. It is used as a cost analysis. The combined value of the wildlife illegally killed in 2020 was more than $379,000. In 2019 the value was more than $406,000.

One interesting number is that even though poaching went down in 2020, the number of people cited for the crime increased. Citations for the unlawful take and wanton destruction increased to 773 citations in 2020 from 499 in 2019.