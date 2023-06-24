HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities evacuated the occupants of a building after it went up in flames on Friday, June 23, due to illegal electrical wiring, according to Weber Fire District.

Authorities were called to a structure fire around 4 p.m. in a residential area near 4300 S and 5500 W. The occupants were evacuated safely and were uninjured, according to authorities.

Crews from Weber Fire, Roy City Fire, and Clinton City Fire faced “challenging” conditions, reporting moderate smoke and high winds, while attempting to extinguish the fire, according to Weber Fire. Authorities say the fire was caused by illegal electrical wiring.

The fire is now under control, however, authorities are requesting patience and caution from the public as they work to clean up the damage.

Weber Fire District is cautioning the public against using illegal or unprofessional wiring to mitigate fire risks.

“The Weber Fire District would like to emphasize the importance of hiring a licensed professional and obtaining all necessary permits when dealing with electrical work,” officials said.

The building’s occupants will be relocated.