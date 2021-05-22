‘Illegal burning’ sets fire to field in Garland

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to a fire caused by an illegal burn located in Garland, Friday.

On May 21, the Garland, Fielding, and Box Elder County Fire Departments, along with local police departments arrived on scene to the area of East Factory around 4:06 p.m. for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene, it was discovered that the flames were a product of an illegal burn.

Emergency crews are working to put out the fire

“Due to the location of the fire, apparatuses will be shuttling water back and forth on East Factory,” they add.

It is unknown at this time if there are any reported injuries as a result of the fire.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.