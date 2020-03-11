Illegal burn in Hooper spreads to 5 properties

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4 News)-Five different properties were damaged Tuesday afternoon when an illegal burn spread in Hooper.

“Please keep in mind that if you burn and your fire damages another person’s property, you can be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor and required to pay restitution for suffered losses,” a post on the Weber Fire District Facebook page stated.

The fire happened near 4400 West 4800 South, luckily no structures were burned and nobody was hurt.

“If you choose to burn please make sure you are doing it legally and taking the necessary precautions to keep yours and others properties and lives safe,” fire crews posted.

The state requires people to apply for an open burn permit. The process is the same across the state, but there may be more steps depending on the county you live in. Contact your local fire department once you have submitted an open burn permit application.

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

