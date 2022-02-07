‘I’ll see her again’: families reflect on deadliest avalanche in Utah since 1992

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s been one year since one of the deadliest avalanches in the state’s history claimed the lives of four people after an unintentional slide in Millcreek Canyon on Feb. 6th, 2021.

The avalanche spanned 1,000 feet wide and buried seven of the eight skiers on the slope that day.

The victims were 29-year-old Sarah Moughamian, 26-year-old Louis Holian, 26-year-old Stephanie Hopkins, and 23-year-old Thomas Steinbrecher.

The Utah Avalanche Center said avalanche risk was high that day and most likely human triggered, but it is not known who caused it.

There were two groups of skiers involved that were going up and down Wilson Glade that day.

Wilson Glade is inside Millcreek Canyon.

Both groups were ascending when the avalanche happened.

One group was at the top, the other at the bottom and the avalanche broke at the top and swept almost everybody in it.

Six people were fully buried, one partially, while there was only one person who did not get caught up in the avalanche.

This avalanche was a part of the deadliest week of avalanches since the National Avalanche Center started tracking deaths.

The families of the four victims in the Wilson Glade avalanche are still hurting but are doing what they can to keep their loved one’s memories alive.

Jill Moughamian spoke with ABC 4 about her daughter Sarah who was skiing with her soulmate at the time of the slide.

He survived. She did not.

“It just mostly feels like loss still,” said Jill Moughamian. “I hear there is a time where you get to the point where you appreciate the blessing for knowing her and I think we are kind of getting there, but it is hard.”

Jill said she and her family talk about Sarah daily.

The conversations are filled with sadness but also joy.

“We do have discussions among ourselves,” said Jill. “It’s like why did she feel the need to do such dangerous things but that was her personality; to live life to the fullest.”

Sarah, Louis, and Thomas were a part of one group and Steph was a part of another.

Both groups had four people.

The Utah Avalanche Center’s final report on the 1,000 foot by 400-foot slide said Sarah, Louis and Thomas’ group skied Wilson Glade three times already before the avalanche broke loose burying all but one of the skiers involved.

The final, detailed report can be found here, which was published on Feb. 12th, 2021.

The Steinbrecher family said Thomas and Louis were best friends and died doing what they loved.

They were true outdoorsmen.

“When we took his last breaths he could feel good about his life,” said Thomas’ mom, Patti Steinbrecher. “I think he lived a good life.”

Stephanie was a nurse in the neurocritical care unit at the University of Utah Health.

Sarah was with her soulmate at the time of the avalanche who dug her out of the snow but he could not resuscitate her.

“I do believe I am going to see Sarah again in heaven, I’ll see her again, but it is going to be a while,” said Jill. “I intend to live for a while.”



Jill said she has a scholarship fund set up in her name with Elevated Mountain Guides, a non-profit to support underprivileged youth in the valley to educate and encourage adventuring.