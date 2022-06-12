WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man allegedly held his romantic partner against her will with a machete after consuming bath salts on Friday.

On June 10, an officer with the West Jordan Police Department was dispatched “on an unknown problem” after the victim texted 911 for help.

According to the statement of probable cause, the victim stated that the suspect had taken bath salts before they got into an argument. The suspect reportedly would not let the victim leave his bedroom and began threatening her verbally and “making threatening movements.”

The suspect allegedly picked up a machete, and while holding it, told the victim that he would “cut her up into little pieces.”

After around two hours, the suspect reportedly left to get a drink and the victim was able to text 911 for help.

The officer arrived on scene and knocked on the door with no answer for several minutes.

According to police, the victim was eventually able to answer the door and began mouthing “help me” to the officer, appearing panicked while doing so.

The officer moved the victim to safety with the door to the residence open. Police say the suspect eventually came to the door and officers gave verbal commands to the suspect, telling him to put his hands up.

The suspect reportedly closed the door, and officers began making “verbal call outs” in an effort to get the suspect to come out.

The suspect finally came out shortly after an officer called him on the victim’s phone. The statement of probable cause reveals that it took 45 minutes from when police began giving commands to the suspect being taken into custody.

Additionally, there was a stalking injunction in place and the victim was the protected party in it.

The suspect faces the following charges: