Intermountain Healthcare to start antibody testing to possibly identify anyone who has had COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Intermountain Healthcare issued a press release on Tuesday indicating they are going to start using an antibody test to help identify anyone who has had coronavirus in the past.

The antibody blood test will be given to carefully selected Intermountain Healthcare patients and caregivers who meet specific criteria.

A Zoom Virtual Press Conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. with Intermountain infectious disease and microbiology physicians who will outline how COVID-19 antibody blood tests will be “selected and used, how results may help health experts learn more about how aggressively the virus is circulating in communities, and better understand the true spread of COVID-19 in Utah.”

ABC4 will be attending the Virtual Press Conference and will update this article as new information is relaased.

