IHC to break ground on new emergency department in Hurricane

Artist’s rendering of the Intermountain Healthcare facility to be built in Hurricane. (Courtesy of IHC)

HURRICANE (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare announced plans to break ground on a new emergency department facility on Friday in the first steps in constructing the Intermountain Hurricane Campus of St. George Regional Hospital.

The brand-new emergency department will be built on a plot of land that also includes the current Intermountain Hurricane Valley InstaCare and Clinic at 75 North 2260 West in Hurricane.

To be designed and staffed as a satellite of the Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, the new Hurricane campus will include an emergency room, an imaging center, a pharmacy, a lab, rehabilitation services, and as well as offices for family medicine.

Should more services be needed, officials say they will be added as the community grows.

With the nearest level II trauma center located 16 miles away at the St. George Hospital, this new center in Hurricane will be a major asset to the city’s growing number of residents and to tourists who find themselves in need of medical assistance.

“Intermountain Hurricane Campus of St. George Regional Hospital will bring high-quality care close to home at a similar cost for comparable services in St. George,” said Mitch Cloward, Administrator of Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital in a press release. “We have been looking forward to this expansion for a very long time and are excited to invite everyone to break ground with us at 8 a.m. on June 16.”

Officials tell ABC4 construction is estimated to be complete in late 2022.