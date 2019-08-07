Live Now
President Trump visits El Paso, site of recent mass shooting that left 22 dead.

Newsfore Opt-In Form

‘If you see something, say something’: police concerned about increased graffiti in Heber City

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Heber City Police Department

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Heber City Police Department is concerned about the increase in graffiti around the city and asks for community help.

In the past few weeks, officers said they have seen a huge influx in graffiti. Property owners around town have reported an estimated amount of up to $22,000 worth of damage done because of graffiti, according to police.

Police said the increase of graffiti around town gives the impression that no one cares about the community. They added that seeing graffiti showing up all over alarms them.

  • Courtesy: Heber City Police Department
  • Courtesy: Heber City Police Department
  • Courtesy: Heber City Police Department

Where there is graffiti, police believe there is potential for an increase in crime.

Heber City police officers said they have been working diligently to find, identify and encourage the removal of the graffiti.

Police said they need help to alleviate the problem, so “if you see something, say something.”

Below are three tips of what residents and business owners can do to help, according to police:

  1. Report: Contact the police immediately after finding graffiti vandalism. By reporting you are given a case number for your insurance company and records. This case number helps to ensure that the graffiti is documented and photographed for your information and insurance companies. You could also be given resources for cleanup.
  2. Identify: After it is reported, officers will identify if the graffiti is being done by taggers or gangs. This is important to help identify which direction to go and potential problems.
  3. Remove Graffiti: Remove the graffiti promptly and completely. By removing it immediately it deters from having it done again.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Arthritis Foundation: 'Swing For A Cure' Golf Tournament

Authorities still searching for remains of mother and son amid boyfriend’s guilty plea

EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks after man killed by police

Three ‘heroes’ honored for stopping potential gunman

Evacuations at Valley Fair Mall after false alarm of shots fired

More News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS