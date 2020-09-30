If you order a Domino’s pizza next week it might be delivered by a local firefighter

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Local firefighters will deliver Domino’s pizza for fire safety week.

The Domino’s pizza, located at 5642 West 7800 South, and the National Fire Protection Association, NFPA, are teaming up with the West Jordan Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

On Oct. 7 from 11 a.m.- to 2 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may have their pizza delivered by their local fire department.

If your smoke alarms are working your order might just be free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will leave batteries or new smoke alarms for the customer to install.

“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Kevin Kerchenko, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Utah. “We’re excited to partner with NFPA and the fire department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

“Cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries,” said Becky Steeneck, West Jordan Fire Department public education specialist. “There are a number of safety measures that individuals can take when cooking to greatly reduce the chances of a kitchen fire though, and we hope to raise awareness about them through our partnership with Domino’s.”

Customers can call West Jordan Domino’s at 801-280-7077 to place their order.