‘If we have another repeat of a similar year, we’ll be in a really bad situation’: Saving water in Southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s places like the splash pad in Hurricane, that has some residents concerned, where there is seemingly an abundance of water, despite a state-wide drought.

Megan Nava is enjoying the day at the splash pad with her children, but after living here for seven years, drought concerns are running through her mind.

“I run at about 3 to 4 o’clock in the morning, and I’ve run by this place several times, and the water is running with nobody using it, what are we doing?” asks Nava.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District is now implementing an excess water surcharge on Washington County’s high-water users.

“Our goal is to take that money, and offset the money that we’re using on capital projects, and put a large portion of that money back into conservation,” says Zachary Renstrom, the general manager for the Washington Co. Water Conservancy District.

But Nava says she wants to see more from city leaders.

“Are they going to turn off places like this or make restrictions like that? Are we going to see parks, that are getting the daily sprinkler systems that run for one to two hours a day, are they going to cut back?” asks Nava.

The district is asking cities to reduce water by an additional 10% and identify non-functional lawn areas that will be converted to water efficient landscapes.

“Without shaming anyone, if you went to these individuals homes, you can quickly identify that they are high water users,” says Renstrom.

They’re also asking cities to pass and enforce ordinances to limit and restrict water use in new commercial and residential developments, and determine lawn limits and water budgets for golf courses.

“Golf courses that we’re building that require so much water, do we really need them this year?” asks Nava.

District leaders say Washington County has reduced its per capita water use by more than 30% since 2000, the highest percent reduction in the state.

“This year being the lowest levels, every recorded on the Virgin River, and if so we have another repeat of a similar year, we’ll be in a really, really, bad situation,” says Renstrom.

“We did COVID last year, can we make a sacrifice again this year?” asks Nava.

For more information on how to reduce water use, click here.