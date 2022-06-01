SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What does the transgender ban lawsuit mean for Utah?

Associate Director of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics, Morgan Cotti, says she doesn’t believe state legislators are surprised by the lawsuit.

She says that the original legislation actually planned for the possibility of it being overturned by the courts, essentially creating a backup written in the bill.

The bill banning transgender athletes from playing in girl’s sports begins in July, but if the ban gets overturned, a commission will decide if transgender athletes in junior high and high school can participate in sports with their gender identity on a case by case basis.