Idaho sheriff struck on highway while investigating a crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A sheriff deputy was struck while investigating a crash scene Monday morning in Idaho.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the area of Hwy 26 and 97th N. between Idaho Falls and Ririe. The deputy was on the scene assisting with a rollover crash that happened earlier in the morning.

Authorities say the deputy was filling out paperwork while sitting in his car when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastward. The pickup truck continued off the roadway and into a ditch after the impact.

(Courtesy of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office)

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The deputy was uninjured, but was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions,” officials say. “Especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene.”