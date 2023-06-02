HEYBURN, Idaho (ABC4) — A Heyburn Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after shooting and killing two dogs running loose on I-84 last weekend, according to a release. The dogs had reportedly escaped their owner’s backyard earlier that day.

On May 27, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the incident involving “two uncontrolled loose dogs” on the freeway. Police say the dogs were “causing traffic safety concerns.”

Police say the concern was that the speed limit on the freeway is 80 mph and that traffic would not be able to stop abruptly.

The release states that officers tried to capture the dogs, “whistling, calling, and shouting,” but that they were unsuccessful in doing so. “The dogs were not in range to use a taser,” police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In fear for the motoring public with great potential of a rear end collisions,” noting that there was heavy traffic for Memorial Day, officers reportedly decided to shoot the dogs shortly after 6 p.m.

To be specific, police say officers arrived at 5:57 p.m. and shot the dogs at 6:03 p.m., just 6 minutes after their arrival.

“Each dog was shot once and removed from the roadway. Neither dog had tags,” the release states.

Heyburn Police say they “recognize the distress” that the incident has caused, particularly in light of a graphic video captured by a bystander showing the moments immediately following the shooting.

“These circumstances are not easy for first responders or the public,” Heyburn Police state.

Following up on the incident, the department says in a release that a neighboring law enforcement agency will be conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. “Their investigation will determine whether there were any violations of law and if there were any violations of the Heyburn Police Department Policy and Procedures.”

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The dogs’ owner, Ashley Price, took to social media after the incident, stating the following: