IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral.

According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio.

Silerio was discovered inside of a Buick Verano when officers were responding to a two-vehicle crash on North River Road.

A friend of the family, Maria Alvarez, told East Idaho News that the man involved was Silerio. The day before his brother Ramon Silerio was laid to rest at a funeral. Ramon Silerio died on April 19 from a heart condition according to East Idaho News.

Teresa Silerio — is now mourning the death of both of her sons.

“She’s speechless. She can’t even process it, honest to God,” Alvarez says of Teresa.

Ramon Silerio had been at the University of Utah Hospital for six weeks prior to his death-dealing with issues related to his heart. Ramon had surgery and did not survive, Alvarez tells East Idaho News.

He was buried on Thursday at the Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts, Idaho.

The family says Juan had traveled to Idaho Falls to get food for his mom so she wouldn’t have to worry about cooking anything while she was grieving.

“He said he wouldn’t be long and that he’d bring me dinner,” Teresa says, according to Alvarez.

Juan left around 7:20 p.m. and died in the crash 20 minutes later.

It wasn’t until 11:30 p.m. when police came to Teresa’s home to deliver the news.

A GoFundMe has been created on the family’s behalf to help pay for funeral expenses. So far $11,405 has been raised — exceeding the family’s goal of raising $10,000.

To read the full story from East Idaho News, click here.