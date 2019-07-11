Idaho man fleeing from police killed when he collided with RV

FORT HALL, Idaho (ABC4 News) – An Idaho man fleeing from police was killed when he collided with a RV driven by a Utah man with several occupants.

Police were called to a report of a crash on Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Ross Fork Road near I-15, in Fort Hall.

Police said Alrenzo Quagigant, 56, of Firth, was pulled over by the Fort Hall Police Department on Ross Fork Road (also known as Simplot Road) just east of Interstate 15.

Quagigant initially stopped, and then left the scene of the traffic stop, fleeing from police westbound.

Prior to the interchange with I-15, Fort Hall Police officers discontinued their pursuit but Quagigant continued west, across the overpass of I-15, where he collided with a 2004 Holiday Rambler RV, ran off the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

Quagigant died at the scene of the crash. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the RV was a 71-year-old man from West Haven, Utah. The driver and his passengers were not injured in the crash.

Alcohol is being considered as a factor.

