Idaho man dies while competing in St. George Marathon

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An Idaho man died before crossing the finish line at the St. George Marathon on Saturday.

According to St. George News, 22-year-old Hayden Holman collapsed near Main Street and 100 South. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities tell St. George News Holman died.

Holman’s family tells East Idaho News he was an athletic man who was attending Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Authorities say an autopsy will be performed in the near future to determine Holman’s cause of death.

A GoFundMe has been created to fund Holman’s funeral and hospital bills. The organizer says Holman and his wife, Charlotte, got married in February.