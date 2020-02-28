Idaho jail officials prepare for Lori Vallow Daybell’s high-profile extradition from Hawaii

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News/East Idaho News) – The mother facing charges in relation to the disappearance of her two children won’t be extradited from Hawaii to Idaho for at least a few more days. But in the meantime, jail officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are preparing for her high-profile return.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been charged with desertion, non-support of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation, and contempt after her two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan went missing.

In a surprise move, Daybell agreed to be extradited Wednesday afternoon after fighting it five days before. This came after Judge Kathleen Watanabe denied her attorney, Craig De Costa’s request to lower her bail of $5 million.

“In my 23 years of practicing law, I have never seen a Class B felony with bail more than $1 million,” he said.

De Costa also fought against claims that Daybell was a flight risk.

“Her husband lives here (Kauai, Hawaii) and she has established residency here in the past. She’s more than willing if bail is reduced to a reasonable amount and actually pay for herself to go back to Idaho and face those charges,” he said.

ABC4 News’ content media partner, East Idaho News said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office likely never housed an inmate as high-profile as Daybell. In order to prepare for her return, Sgt. Isaac Payne said they’ll have other federal and local agencies assisting them in securing the route back to Rexburg.

“It takes some planning and time logistically to accomplish this type of transport so it’s going to take a few days, at least, to get her back to Idaho,” said Sgt. Payne. “Just for the safety aspect of it, we can’t necessarily give details, what time, and where. That’s to ensure the safety of the travel and ensure the safety of our deputies and our officers, and to ensure her safety too because that’s part of our job.”

He said it’s likely their inmates already know who Daybell is, having access to network television from inside the jail. But Sgt. Payne said jail officials don’t have any plans to isolate her or adjust her routine behind bars.

“We want to make sure we’re not treating them any differently than another inmate. So we have to be fair and consistent across the board whenever we deal with anybody,” he said.

When court proceedings begin for Daybell in Idaho, officials expect national, state, and local media outlets crowding in to observe hearings. In order to keep everyone safe, Sgt. Payne said the public should expect new metal detectors and increased security at the courthouse.

“Even though we have this high profile case going on, we still want to serve the public. If you have traffic tickets or court fees or need to get a driver’s license, we want to make sure we’re still serving the public that way,” he says.

To read more about the jail conditions Daybell will face once extradited back to Rexburg, click here.

Latest stories: