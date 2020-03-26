Idaho governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

BOISE, Idaho (ABC4 – KIFI/KIDK) – The governor of Idaho has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread, according to KIFI.
Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it is effective immediately and would remain in effect for 21 days.
Idaho has more than 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state.
Watch the Governor’s press conference at KIFI.com.
