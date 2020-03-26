Idaho governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (ABC4 – KIFI/KIDK) –  The governor of Idaho has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread, according to KIFI.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it is effective immediately and would remain in effect for 21 days.

Idaho has more than 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state.

Watch the Governor’s press conference at KIFI.com.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss