Idaho family becomes Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s 6 millionth guests, wins car

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An Idaho family’s three-hour drive to The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium was worth it after the father of the family was awarded for being the aquarium’s six millionth guest Friday.

Myka Rangler, from Pocatello, Idaho, was visiting with his wife and children when he became the six millionth guest to walk in the aquarium’s doors since they opened in March 2014, according to a press release from the aquarium.

Watch the moment the family finds out they won below.

Kaitlyn Rangel, Rangler’s wife, says she had no idea the family was going to win anything and says she thought they were in trouble when approached by aquarium personnel.

“Complete, total shock. I’ve never won anything before,” she says. “My husband, as long as I’ve known him, he hasn’t won anything either. So we were both like, are you sure?”

Rangel says the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is her family’s favorite because it is so big and interactive.

Myka Rangler swam away with a one-year Family Plus Aquarium Membership, a gift basket filled with swag, and a free two-year lease on a 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD.

The aquarium recognizes every millionth guest to visit.

“We are so grateful for the support of everyone who walks through our doors. Every person that visits is an opportunity to learn something new, and every ticket helps support our mission as a

nonprofit educational organization,” says Heather Doggett, aquarium COO. “We are thrilled to be

welcoming our sixth millionth guest in seven years to the Aquarium!”

The six millionth guest marks an important milestone for the aquarium, which began as an “Aqua Van” and shifted from locations at the Gateway Mall and Sandy until becoming one of the top largest aquariums in the nation.

The nonprofit organization is home to over 4,000 sea animals and an additional 100 animals that are taken to Utah schools as part of the aquarium’s education outreach program.