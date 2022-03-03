UTAH (ABC4) – An Idaho couple that was recently accused of causing the death of a Utah Olympic speed skater will no longer face charges.

A motion to dismiss was filed on Thursday relieving Robert and Marina Billings of any wrongdoing in the death of Olympic Athlete Boris Liekin, their lawyer says.

The couple was accused of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult back in January 2022.

Marina initially met Leikin online and the two became involved in a relationship. Leikin became very sick after Marina moved in with him.

Authorities say Billings told Leikin’s neighbors that she moved in with Leikin to care for him and would be controlling his finances while he was hospitalized.

Leikin’s neighbors say Billings invited them over one day, saying she was adjusting Leikin’s will. They say Billings claims Leikin was suffering from a terminal case of mad cow disease.

When they arrived, they noticed another man present, who they discovered was Billings’ husband. They say Billings placed a pen in Leikin’s hand and forced him to sign the amended will, despite the man appearing to be visibly incapacitated.

According to documents, Billings restricted visitors during Leikin’s hospitalization, claiming she was his fiancé. Hospital staff says Leikin appeared severely neglected, yet Billings remained indifferent to his condition. Leikin eventually passed away on July 6, 2021.

Leikin died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CDJ). CJD is a rapidly progressive, invariably fatal neurodegenerative disorder.