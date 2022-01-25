Icy roads cause six semi-truck pile-up crash in Uinta County

UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. (ABC4) – Six semi-trucks are involved in a pile-up accident along I-80 on Tuesday morning.
Uinta County Fire and Ambulance says the accident happened on the westbound lanes along I-80 near milepost 52. The massive pile-up was caused by extremely slick roads.
Crews are currently on the scene trying to extricate a driver from the crash.
Snow flurries on Tuesday morning have created dangerous road conditions for commuters. Officials are asking drivers to slow down and use caution when driving.