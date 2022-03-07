SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are responding to multiple crashes in Salt Lake City on Monday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incidents happened along the eastbound lanes of I-80 from mile markers 124-127.

Officials say the roads are “extremely icy” and dangerous.

Snowplows are on the way to clear the roads of icy debris. Troopers are currently working to clear the vehicles off the road.

Drivers heading towards the area are asked to slow and down and drive with caution.

As snowfall hit Utah over the weekend, roads are still slick and dangerous for many. With a snowstorm expected later this week, highway officials are asking drivers to be prepared, drive slowly and stay off the roads whenever possible.