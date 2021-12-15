ICY ROADS AHEAD: What Utah drivers should watch for

UTAH (ABC4) – With the roads already wet and freezing temperatures moving in Wednesday night, Sergeant Ken Dailey with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking drivers to stay off the roads.

“I mean, if you don’t need to go out, stay home, be safe, stay warm,” said Dailey.

That being said, if you do have to go out on the roads, you need to watch for ice, which is difficult, but there are some areas that are more prone to ice:

Bridges Overpasses Tunnels Areas that don’t get a lot of sun Areas that don’t have a lot of traffic.

In the areas listed above, experts say it is extremely important you drive slow. SUV drivers in particular need to be careful because of the high center of gravity, which makes it more prone to roll. Experts say this is particularly true when an SUV’s tires go from sliding on ice to gripping a dry road.