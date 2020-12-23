Iconic piece of former Salt Lake airport rescued, to be reinstalled in The New SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An iconic feature from Salt Lake City’s former airport has been saved.

Salt Lake City International Airport says the World Map from the floor of Terminal 1 has been salvaged and will be reinstalled in Concourse B when Phase II of The New SLC opens in a few years.

The airport announced the rescue of the 60-year-old feature during its 100-year Centennial Celebration earlier this week.

In 1920, after World War I had ended and women had gained the right to vote, a group of visionaries gathered to break ground on Salt Lake City’s first permanent airplane landing field that would become Woodward Field.

Over the last 100 years, Woodward Field has grown into the gateway to Utah, the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Before the pandemic, SLC was ranked the 23rd busiest airport in North America and the 85th busiest in the world.

In 2019, the airport saw record-breaking numbers of more than 26 million passengers and more than 370 flights departed daily to 99 nonstop destinations.

Recently, SLC added a major milestone to the airport’s timeline – the opening Phase I of The NEW SLC, the first new large hub airport to be built in the U.S. in the 21st Century.

In recognition of the SLC’s Centennial, Governor Gary R. Herbert proclaimed Dec. 21 as Aviation Day in Utah. As noted in the proclamation, Woodward Field’s dedication “marked the development of an important epoch in our history.”