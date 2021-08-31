Iconic Ogden bakery ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An overnight fire has destroyed an iconic Ogden bakery that has been serving the community for over eight decades.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night, Ogden Fire says crews responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2500 block of Monroe Boulevard. Units arrived to find smoke and fire rising from the roof of Topper Bakery.

After determining the building was empty, Ogden Fire began working to extinguish the blaze. They found the fire was overhead in the attic space, prompting crews to come out of Topper Bakery and switch to a defensive fight.

Officials say the fire was contained to Topper Bakery. Firefighters from both Ogden and South Ogden responded to the fire, which is now under investigation by the Fire Marshals office.

Authorities say Topper Bakery is a total loss with an estimation of $250,000 in damage.

For over 82 years, Topper Bakery has served the Ogden community. In a Tuesday morning post to social media, owners say, “It is with a sad heart that I report that Topper Bakery caught on fire late last night! They are still trying to figure out the damages and what happened. Needless to say we will not be open for business for a while. Thank you for all of your support over the years! We will keep you posted on what is going on and when we can reopen. Sorry for any inconveniences this will cause so many of our customers.”