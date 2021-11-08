‘I was in shock’: Oscar Avila shot and killed after leaving parents’ wedding

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — Friends are speaking out after the death of 28-year-old Oscar Avila.

As ABC4 first reported Sunday, he was shot dead after leaving a wedding, however, on Monday, we learned he was not shot dead at just any wedding at the Ganesh Center in Midvale.

It was his parents’ wedding.

Friends tell ABC4 it was a small intimate gathering and when people started leaving, somebody shot Avila.

When authorities arrived, they found Avila bleeding on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after wedding guests and emergency personnel tried to save his life.

Friends said Avila was caring, straightforward, and honest. His nickname was grumpy because he would always tell it as it is.

He had five kids one of which is a one-year-old.

Marisala Urcino who’s known him for almost a decade says this is a big loss to the Midvale community.

“He’s going to be missed, he is going to be truly missed,” said Urcino. “He was always there for me and he was looking out for me.”

Avila was the oldest of four siblings.

Police said they still believe his death is gang-related however, they don’t have any information on a suspect or suspects.