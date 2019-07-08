‘I think it is a big mess’: Residents react to rush hour crash in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crash Monday morning during rush hour caused a massive power outage to Midvale and Sandy City.

Rocky Mountain Power tells ABC4 News nearly 8,000 customers were affected by the outage.

“I think it is a big mess. I’m really shook up over the way it happened,” says Chris Katis who had a transformer blow in front of his house.” His neighbor Kevin Lassig says, “I woke to a bunch of noise; a bunch of flashing; and a big ole boom; looked out the window and that post is on fire, the street was on fire.”

When Lassig came outside he saw the utility pole to the west of his yard was on fire and spreading.

“This morning, I’m just like ahhh I hope my house don’t burn down,” he said. “You can see the burn marks on the ground and it was about chest high.”

Unified fire and police rushed to shut down 8000 South from Main Street to 400 West to keep people from driving over the active lines and getting in the way of firefighters trying to put the fire out.

“What can I say, if you see a bunch of flashing lights turn your car around,” Lassig said as he watched a parade of cars drive around police vehicles.

Unified police said it all started just before 6 a.m. on the west side of I-15 and 8000 South. Detectives said 22-year-old Preston Reed used a borrowed vehicle and crashed it into another SUV with five people in it. One of those victims went to the hospital with back pain.

Police officers said Reed ran from the crash but was arrested for DUI a block away on 8000 South Main Street.

Court documents state Reed was arrested in the past for drug possession, alcohol consumption by a minor, criminal mischief, intoxication, failure to disclose identity, domestic violence assault, and violation of a court order.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said early estimates for the amount of damage Reed caused begin around $50,000.

What others are clicking on:

POLICE: Man who left scene of crash in Midvale, arrested for DUI

15-year-old shot at park in West Valley City

Men charged in mall shooting now facing attempted murder for shooting at cemetery

Wyoming 13-year-old last seen in Utah in May, found in Bountiful