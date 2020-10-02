‘I think I’m doing very well’: Pres. Trump posts message before being transported to Walter Reed

(ABC4 News/NewsNation) – The president, wearing a mask, boarded Marine One, gave a thumbs up to the reporter pool and a short wave; he did not stop to talk. The president was walking normally on his own without any visible signs of difficulty. Marine One lifted off at 6:20 p.m.

Prior to leaving, the president recorded a message from the White House thanking everybody for their “tremendous support”.

“I’m going to Walter Reed hospital, I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure things work out,” the president said.

The president brought up the first lady, who also tested positive for COVID-19,

“The first lady is doing very well,” Trump explained.

The commander in chief closed by again expressing his thanks,

“So, thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it, thank you.”

President Trump received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure after his coronavirus diagnosis, the White House announced Friday.

According to a release from Sean Conley, physician to the president, the president completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, Conley says the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Earlier Friday, Joe Biden said he will “continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

As of Friday, local officials say the President testing positive for COVID 19 has no impact on next week’s vice-presidential debate at the University of Utah.

“We are prepared for any scenario whether virtual or different accommodations,” Alison Flynn- Gaffney Executive Director of Service Lines, Ancillary Support Services at The University of Utah said.

Vice President Pence who Friday morning tested negative for the virus will debate Democrat Presidential Running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.