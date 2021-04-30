‘I know I can do things and so I do’: Hurricane man prepares for his 8th Ironman race

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – “Knowing what it’s like not being able to do things, because of chronic pain or other issues, now that I have over come some of the health problems I’ve had in the past, I know I can do things, and so I do,” says 48-year-old Arthur LeBaron of Hurricane.

It’s his eighth Ironman Race on Saturday. The triathlon includes a 1.2 mile swim at Sand Hollow, a 56 mile bike ride with an intense climb, and a 13.1 mile half marathon run.

“I try to do a one hour work out on the weekdays and on the weekends, I’ll do a more extended training session where I start out with a two hour training session and then I build on that until I’m doing a six or seven hour workout,” says LeBaron.

Even though he’s a veteran, remembering his first race is emotional. He remembers jumping into the chilly Sand Hollow Reservoir waters, feeling a strong sense of gratitude filling his body.

“I think when you know where you’ve been and you see how far you’ve been able to come, and of course gratitude always, makes me emotional,” says LeBaron.

He encourages others to step out of their comfort zone and push their limits. His Ironman shirt when drenched says, “anything is possible.”

“If you would have asked me 10 years ago, if I would be where I’m at today, there’s no way I would have told you with confidence that I would be, so anything is possible,” says LeBaron.

His next goal is to be selected to participate in the World Championship event in September.

