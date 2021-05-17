‘I got drunk’: West Valley man rams into police car, attempts to run over officer while fleeing

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly ramming into a police car after fleeing a loud house party where shots were fired.

According to the West Valley Police Department, 24-year-old Herasmo Adam Galdean was allegedly trespassing into a home believed to be neighboring a loud house party.

The affidavit reads, “WVC Police were dispatched to a trespassing where the suspect was believed to have entered the wrong house from a neighboring loud party. The complainant was not certain if the suspect was retaliating from their complaint of peace disturbance/loud party.”

Officials say as Galdean exited the wrong home, a fight broke out next door and gunshots were fired.

As the West Valley police Department arrived on scene, they attempted to stop Galdean from allegdly fleeing the scene.

“Police arrived and while responding on foot, observed [Galdean] and directed [Galdean] to stop. [Galdean] failed to stop and fled,” reports the West Valley Police Department.

As Galdean fled from the area, officers observed him take control of a gray KIA Optima and ram into an unoccupied police car.

“[Galdean] then backed up and attempted to run over a police officer who had to move out of the way to avoid being struck,” they add.

According to arresting documents, Galdean was taken into custody. Officers say he had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, was slurring his words, and had glossy red eyes.

Post Miranda, Galdean admitted to having consumed alcohol and intentionally crashing into cars to avoid confrontation from officers, according to the WVCPD.

When detectives asked 24-year-old Herasmo Adam Galdean what occured at the loud house party for further insight into the incident, he replied, “I got drunk.”

Galdean currently faces charges for: