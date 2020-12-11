‘I am going to blow your son’s brains out’: Police say intruder threatened to kill 2-year old boy during Magna home invasion

MAGNA (ABC4 News) – A family is lucky to be alive after a terrifying home invasion Thursday morning. When one of the armed intruders threatened to kill their two-year-old son, that’s when the father fought back.

“This was crazy what happened at this house,” Sergeant Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department said.

Police say a man and a woman, armed with handguns and wearing ski masks broke into the house near 3400 South and 7900 West demanding money and keys from the residents, the male suspect pointing his gun at the heads of the and his two-year-old son.

According to a booking document the father “told him to leave and the male stated do you think this is a joke? I am going to blow your son’s brains out”.

“Anytime we have children involved, especially a two-year-old child who has done nothing to anyone,” Sgt. Cutler said. “There’s no reason for anyone to threaten a small child like that.”

Understandably the father took action: “…he grabbed the gun from the male and it went off next to the right side of his head”.

With the help of a 17-year-old son, the dad subdued the would-be robber, identified as 27-year-old Colton Skeet Wilkin-McBride but the violence wasn’t over.

“He started yelling for help and when his female counterpart came in and began shooting at them,” Sgt. Cutler said.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Monique Briceno, shot the father several times in the back and chest.

“The lucky thing in this situation was that it was a pellet gun,” Sgt. Cutler said. “Otherwise it could have turned out very, very tragically.”

As the men continued to struggle, Sgt. Cutler tells ABC4 News the mother of the household was able to disarm Briceno.

“Monique, who was arrested, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, stabbed our female victim,” Sgt. Cutler said. “Our female victim was able to get the knife from her.”

The mother needed stitches for a knife wound to the arm. The father and 17-year-old son were treated for minor injuries and the two-year-old boy was unharmed in what was close to becoming a multiple murder.

“This could have been homicides. I mean we could have had people that were killed in this situation,” Sgt. Cutler said. “This could have been a horrific tragedy.”

Wilkin-McBride was on Federal probation and a judge ordered him held without bail. He and Briceno are now locked up in the Salt Lake County Jail facing a laundry list of charges including aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.