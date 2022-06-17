TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has caused a complete shutdown of I-80 East in Salt Lake County Friday afternoon.

The lanes are shut down because of the Lakeshore wildfire that is burning close to the roadway.

Video courtesy of Frankie Paul

Utah Wildfire says there are at least three starts along I-80 between Lake Point and the I-80, SR 201 interchange. Multiple ground resources are on-scene — including engines, water tenders, and hand crews from the State of Utah, the Bureau of Land Management, and Unified Fire.

Utah Highway Patrol says I-80 is shut down near milepost 99 near the Tooele County line.

Fire crews are on the scene.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated.