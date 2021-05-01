I-80 shuts down, South Salt Lake Police investigate suspicious death

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A part of I-80 is currently closed as crews attempt to piece together the scene of a suspicious death, early Saturday morning.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, on May 1, a woman was driving a vehicle near 700 East and State Street when she came into contact with a barrier on the west side of the interstate around 3:00 a.m.

I-80 WB is closed at 700 E (MP 124) in SLC due to a Police Incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. Check the UDOT Traffic App and @waze for updates @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionTwo — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 1, 2021

Officers say as they rushed to the scene the woman was then discovered to have a gunshot and had died due to the extent of her injuries.

Danielle Croyle with the South Salt Lake Police Department states the incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.

I-80 westbound is currently closed at 700 East near Milepost 124 as detectives attempt to piece the scene together.

It is unknown at this time if there are any suspects or when the interstate will open back up.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.