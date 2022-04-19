UPDATE: TUESDAY, 4/19/22, 5:54 P.M.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to Utah Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes of I-80 are expected to be open by 7 p.m. while the westbound lanes could remain closed until approximately 9:00 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is released

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Both directions of I-80 in Summit County have been shut down following a hazmat spill Tuesday afternoon.

County officials say I-80 in Silver Creek Canyon is closed in both directions near the Tollgate Exit (MP150) due to a semi-truck rollover and hazmat spill.

Residents in the Tollgate area are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.

This photo shared by the Park City Fire District shows an overturned semi-truck producing a cloud of smoke across I-80.

Courtesy: Park City Fire District

It is unknown how long this closure will remain in effect. UDOT is advising drivers to expect major delays.

