WENDOVER, Nev. (ABC4) – A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-80 has left one person dead on Monday night.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 5 near Wendover, Nev. which is close to the Utah border.

UHP says a disabled vehicle was pulled over and parked on the highway around 9 p.m. Although the car was parked on the side, UHP says the car was not completely out of the traffic lane. The vehicle did not have any lights on.

Authorities say an oncoming semi-truck did not see the parked car while traveling and crashed into it. The impact caused the semi-truck to roll over.

When troopers arrived, the driver of the parked vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver remained unharmed. No identities have been released at this time.

Authorities are currently investigating the fatal incident.