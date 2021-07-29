I-80 crash causes grass fire in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A grass fire broke out in Magna after a vehicle drove of the shoulder of I-80 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash happened after the driver of a white Acura MDX was “driving aggressively” on westbound I-80.

As the driver tried to change lanes behind another vehicle, they saw an oncoming semi-truck. The driver attempted to avoid the crash but overcorrected, causing them to drive into a ditch on the right side of I-80.

UHP says the car then burst into flames, setting fire to a nearby field.

These images from a nearby traffic camera show heavy smoke and flames billowing into the air just off the shoulder of I-80.

Courtesy: UDOT

Fortunately, everyone inside the car was able to get outside of the car safely. No injuries were reported in the crash.

As of 6:05 p.m., crews on scene were able to contain the grass fire, according to officials.

6pm- Unified Fire and SLCFD crews are currently fighting a 2 acre grass fire at 10462 W I-80WB. WB traffic will be closed to a single lane until further notice.



Cause: Motor vehicle accident. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/pXIMQo9cAi — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) July 29, 2021

Westbound traffic in the area will be closed to one lane until further notice, officials say.

The scene is currently being investigated by authorities. No further information is available at this time.