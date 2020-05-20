I-80 closed: Multiple semis blown over in high winds

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Interstate 80 is closed between Wendover and Tooele after strong wind gusts caused multiple semi-trucks to overturn Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers say four semis overturned along I-80 resulting injuries to one driver.

The interstate is closed to all vehicles between Wendover (MP 1) and Tooele (MP 99) until at least 9 p.m. when officials will reassess the weather conditions. UDOT says drivers should expect major delays.

HIGH WIND WARNING! Gusts up to 75 + mph! @utahdot has CLOSED Interstate 80 between Wendover and Tooele. Three semis re blown over near Milepost 27. YOUR FORECAST NOW on@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/dwYfhpRo53 — Adam Carroll (@adambcarroll) May 20, 2020

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 9 p.m. The NWS says strong crosswinds will result in difficult travel and blowing dust will reduce visibility to under 1/4 mile at times.

