I-80 closed: Multiple semis blown over in high winds

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Interstate 80 is closed between Wendover and Tooele after strong wind gusts caused multiple semi-trucks to overturn Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers say four semis overturned along I-80 resulting injuries to one driver.

The interstate is closed to all vehicles between Wendover (MP 1) and Tooele (MP 99) until at least 9 p.m. when officials will reassess the weather conditions. UDOT says drivers should expect major delays.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 9 p.m. The NWS says strong crosswinds will result in difficult travel and blowing dust will reduce visibility to under 1/4 mile at times.

