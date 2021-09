SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A crash on I-215 is blocking traffic in Salt Lake City north of the I-80 exchange.

The crash on southbound I-215 at 700 North is blocking all lanes, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Traffic is using the shoulder to get around the crash.

UDOT reports the crash is expected to be cleared around 8 a.m.

Traffic can be seen backing up along southbound I-215 toward 2500 N.

ABC4 will update this story as information becomes available.