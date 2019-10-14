I-15 south ramp to I-215 west reopened after semi crash, unconscious driver extricated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Southbound I-15 to the Westbound I-215 ramp has been closed after a semi tipped over going around the bend.

The semi was headed Southbound on I-15 to go west and was either traveling too fast for the curve or possibly the driver could have suffered a medical condition.

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver was alert when crews arrived but then went unconscious. The driver was extricated and transported to the hospital.

Traffic is being diverted and those going to the airport will need to use I-80 West instead.

*developing* Additional details have not been released. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.

