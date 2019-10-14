I-15 south ramp to I-215 west reopened after semi crash, unconscious driver extricated

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Southbound I-15 to the Westbound I-215 ramp has been closed after a semi tipped over going around the bend.

The semi was headed Southbound on I-15 to go west and was either traveling too fast for the curve or possibly the driver could have suffered a medical condition.

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver was alert when crews arrived but then went unconscious. The driver was extricated and transported to the hospital.

Traffic is being diverted and those going to the airport will need to use I-80 West instead.

*developing* Additional details have not been released. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Adoption advocate saw problems with Petersen's practices years ago

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adoption advocate saw problems with Petersen's practices years ago"

Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University"

Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct"

Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch"

Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot"

Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories