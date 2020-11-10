I-15 ramp to 201 in South Salt Lake closed after semi tips

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, is warning drivers of a closed ramp on northbound I-15 to westbound 201.

The ramp has closed due to a tipped semi. Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said there have been no reported injuries. The road will remain closed until the scene is clear.







UDOT asks drivers use alternate routes until the scene is clear.