WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers traveling or heading to the Weber County area should plan ahead for planned road closures due to bridge grinding.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says both northbound and southbound on-ramps at 5600 S in Roy this week.

Closing Wednesday, March 30 at 10 p.m. through Thursday, March 31 at 5 a.m.:

Northbound lanes on I-15 on-ramps and off-ramps at 5600 South in Roy and on-ramp at Riverdale Road.

UDOT says the closures will facilitate bridge grinding.

Closing Thursday, March 31 at 10 p.m. through Friday April 1 at 5 a.m.:

Southbound lanes of I-15 on-ramps and off-ramps at 5600 S in Roy.

Drivers can detour to 650 North in Clearfield to enter SB I-15 or Riverdale Road to exit SB I-15.

For the most updated road closure and traffic information, click here.