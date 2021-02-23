UPDATE: Crash on I-15 that blocked multiple lanes cleared

TUESDAY 2/23/2021 10:51 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials are reporting that a crash on I-15 has been cleared.

The crash caused three lanes of I-15 northbound at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no other details available at this time.

Original Story: I-15 crash near Midvale causes Tuesday morning delays

TUESDAY 2/23/2021 8:38 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 is causing some delays in Salt Lake County Tuesday morning.

Images from the Utah Department of Transportation show traffic backing up while emergency crews respond to an incident on I-15 near 8250 S.

The traffic congestion can be seen backing up to just south of E 11400 S.

UDOT is reporting the three left lanes of I-15 are closed at milepost 296.

The crash is expected to be cleared at 9:30 a.m.

No other details are available at this time.