‘Dropicana’ project is underway at Tropicana Ave. and I-15. A new bridge is being installed and other features. (Credit: NDOT)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said this phase of the construction will be the most impactful and will include the destruction of the I-15 southbound flyover ramp to Tropicana eastbound and the Tropicana bridge over I-15.

The closure is expected to cause some traffic delays. As a reminder, NDOT opened the HOV lanes between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Flamingo Road for ALL vehicles, regardless of the number of passengers, through the end of construction, to help move traffic.

The major road construction project involves widening Tropicana, constructing new bridges, realigning Dean Martin Road under I-15, making pedestrian improvements, and adding new lighting.

NDOT I-15/Tropicana construction project to replace Tropicana flyover ramp. (Credit: NDOT)

One week ago, the I-15 on and off-ramps to Tropicana were closed to begin demolition of the flyover ramp.

NDOT said it has come out with an app that drivers can download to keep up to date with construction. Just search for Nevada DOT or the I15Trop app. There is also a webpage set up with information at this link.

The project costs more than $300 million and will last until 2025.