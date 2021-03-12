I-15 closed in both directions near Beaver due to multiple crashes, officials say avoid area

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – I-15 is closed in both directions near Beaver due to multiple crashes in the area.
Officials say northbound I-15 is closed at milepost 109 and traffic is being diverted through Manderfield.
Southbound is also being closed at Manderfiled, according to officials. They added that there are several multivehicle crashes as well as a single-vehicle.
So far no major injuries have been reported as a result of the crashes. It is unknown what has caused the crashes.
There is no estimated time for roads to clear at this moment.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route or avoid the area if possible.
ABC4 will update as more develops.