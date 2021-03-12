I-15 closed in both directions near Beaver due to multiple crashes, officials say avoid area

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – I-15 is closed in both directions near Beaver due to multiple crashes in the area.

NOW: Travel problems on I-15 due to snow from about Richfield to Beaver, and impacts will continue through the weekend. Heavy snow a times, mounrtain routes look rough & it's all as this low exits the state. #Info on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/F2OLDJcTf2 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) March 13, 2021

Officials say northbound I-15 is closed at milepost 109 and traffic is being diverted through Manderfield.

Southbound is also being closed at Manderfiled, according to officials. They added that there are several multivehicle crashes as well as a single-vehicle.

So far no major injuries have been reported as a result of the crashes. It is unknown what has caused the crashes.

There is no estimated time for roads to clear at this moment.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route or avoid the area if possible.

Update: SB traffic is moving, expect intermittent closures as crews work to clear crashes and slide offs. Slow down and expect delays. NB I-15 is still closed at Exit 109 to Beaver. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 13, 2021

ABC4 will update as more develops.