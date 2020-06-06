I-15 closed at 21st Street in Ogden due to downed power lines

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- I-15 is closed in both direction at 21st Street in Ogden.

Officials with Rocky Mountain Power say there are downed power lines in the area. About 2,000 people are currently without power.

Troopers tell us a small brush fire caused the power lines to go down. The fire is out, but both directions of I-15 are closed between 21st Street and 12th Street in Ogden until crews can shut the power off and get the poles back up.

RMP crews estimate the power will be restored shortly after midnight.