Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A West Jordan man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife in the leg.

On Oct. 5, West Jordan Police responded to a report of domestic violence. Upon arriving, police spoke with the wife of Nelson Rodriguez-Belloso who claimed that during an argument with her husband, he had retrieved a handgun from a closet and as she was trying to call 911, Rodriguez-Belloso wrestled her phone away and shot her in the leg. She alleged their minor child was in the room during the incident.

Rodriguez-Belloso told police in his statement that during an argument with his wife “the gun fell and shot her in the leg.” Rodriguez-Belloso reported to police he and his wife had been “having issues” and he had put a tracker on the family cars and they were arguing after tracking his wife to Farmington earlier in the day. He stated he did not know how the gun got out of his pocket and he had not pulled the trigger according to court documents. He told police he had placed the gun back in a safe after it had gone off.

About a week later police spoke again with Rodriguez-Belloso’s wife while she was hospitalized, she further detailed the argument with her husband.

She claimed she had been at home when Rodriguez-Belloso returned to the residence and began arguing with her. She also claimed that during the argument, Rodriguez-Belloso retrieved a handgun from the closet and “loaded it by ‘cocking it back’, putting a bullet in the chamber.” Police documents further stated “Rodriguez-Belloso told (his wife) she needed to leave “right now” or he was going to blow her brains out and she wouldn’t live to tell her story.”

Believing him, she had gone into the bedroom to retrieve her things while he watched her. She claims to have sent a text to her ex-husband telling him if “anything happened to her, Rodriguez-Belloso did it.” She then attempted to call 911 when she was shot.

She said Rodriguez-Belloso then took her phone and Apple Watch away so she could not call for help. She claims that while she was on the floor of the room Rodriguez-Belloso knelt next to her, while holding their minor child, and told her “She had made him do it.” At one point he allegedly put his hand on her throat and choked her. According to police documents his wife says she “couldn’t breathe and thought she was going to die.”

His wife claims Rodriguez-Belloso gave her phone back and told her to call 911 and say “it was an accident and that while cleaning his gun it fell and shot her.” She reports that was not the case and that she saw him pull the gun, aim for her leg, and pull the trigger.

Nelson Rodriguez-Belloso has been charged with felony discharge of a firearm, 3 counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice, aggravated assault, tampering with a witness, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and damage/interruption of a communication device.