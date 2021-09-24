Hurricane PD: Construction site burglars wanted after stealing 50K worth of tools

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Hurricane Police say at least two men are involved in the construction site burglaries that happened earlier this week along 600 North and in the Elim Valley areas.

“We had a string of seven construction sites that had their trailers that were left on site with tools in them, get broken into, locks cut off,” says Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane PD.

Raddatz says the seventh construction site had a camera, capturing these possible suspects, who reportedly chose places away from homes.

“We were adding things up and it’s about 50 thousand dollars worth of tools that were taken at six other construction sites,” Raddatz says.

Police are asking anyone with items at construction sites to record serial numbers for their tools, making it easier to locate valuables if they are ever sold to pawn shops.

“I don’t necessarily believe these people are from our local area, so to get the information out as soon as we could, to have anybody looking for them was important to me,” says Raddatz.

Raddatz says these individuals may be charged with at least two third-degree felony charges for each site they hit. Due to the dollar amount, he says it could even be a second-degree felony.

“For neighbors to be on the lookout, just kind of keeping an eye on things, especially if you’re around new construction, cars driving around more frequently than not,” Raddatz says.

Raddatz says he suggests people keep cameras at larger construction sites that contain valuables and report any losses immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact (435) 635-9663 or dispatch after hours at (435) 627-4999.