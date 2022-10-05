HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A Hurricane man with an extensive criminal history is facing a First Degree Felony rape charge after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in his neighborhood.

On September 29 at approximately 10:37 p.m., a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a name by the name of “Phil” or “Bill,” who would later be identified as 43-year-old William Mecham.

The woman stated that she had only been living at her Hurricane City residence for one week, and was out walking her dog when she was approached by Mecham, who she had never met before.

Mecham reportedly offered his condolences to the woman for losing a family member, and stated that he had also recently lost a family member.

According to the statement of probable cause, the woman stated that Mecham offered her a drink and to come into his trailer, which was a different unit at the same address.

Once inside, Mecham reportedly began to make sexual advances toward her, to which she repeatedly “pleaded with him to stop.”

The woman stated that Mecham’s behavior was “violent.”

The female victim stated that Mecham would momentarily stop, saying “okay, okay,” but would continue again.

She stated that she was able to leave Mecham’s home and return to her home after the alleged sexual assault.

Medical examiners were reportedly able to corroborate the victim’s claims, and Mecham was taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies at approximately 4 a.m. the next morning, September 30.

Mecham’s story was reportedly very different from the victim’s, as he claimed that the woman “had fallen in the street,” and that he gave her a hug and invited her into his home.

He then claimed that the victim stated she was a sex addict, and that she “never says no to men.” Mecham stated that he then took her home and denied any sexual activity with the victim.

Mecham was charged for one count of Rape for the sexual intercourse with another individual without the individual’s consent.